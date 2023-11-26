Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 204 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $15,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in KB Home by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $53.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.66. KB Home has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

