Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 147.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,056 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of F.N.B. worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 560,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 200,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,261,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,185,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

