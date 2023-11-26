Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 131,748 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,748 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.72% of Vivid Seats worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 291.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 1,291.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 77.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $7.99 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

