Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 51,008 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,008 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Olin worth $12,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Olin by 50,000.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Stock Up 0.6 %

OLN opened at $47.44 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. Olin’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Olin’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Vertical Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

