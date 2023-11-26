Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 82,380 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 82,380 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Associated Banc worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,145,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 51.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,052,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,728,000 after purchasing an additional 210,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,238,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,134,000 after purchasing an additional 319,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ASB opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.82.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

