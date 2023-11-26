Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 42,311 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Shares of WBA opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

