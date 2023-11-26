Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $36.32 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

