Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74,630 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,680 shares of company stock worth $2,358,878 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

