Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 178,037 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after buying an additional 2,758,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,792,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,132,000 after buying an additional 349,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

