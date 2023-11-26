Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $11.50 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 362.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561,494 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Macy’s worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 148.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 119,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 71,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3,564.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $14.87 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Macy’s

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.