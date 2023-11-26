Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $11.52 Million Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 2.58% of PetIQ worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PetIQ by 142.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PetIQ by 880.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PetIQ by 158.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PetIQ by 749.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PetIQ from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.86. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

