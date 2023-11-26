Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Polaris by 526.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,356,000 after buying an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Up 0.7 %

PII opened at $90.57 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

