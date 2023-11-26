Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $16.44 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,473 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $866,650,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,242,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average is $78.06. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.72 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.