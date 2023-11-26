Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 103.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,306 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,895,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

