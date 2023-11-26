Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 142.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,931 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,770 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,934,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,529,979,000 after buying an additional 233,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after buying an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,075,866,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $868,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.