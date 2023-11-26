Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 517,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $17,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.