Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $11.96 Million in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fortune Brands Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.74. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

