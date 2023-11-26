Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,582 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19,124.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,810,000 after acquiring an additional 986,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $106.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

