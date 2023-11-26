Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,022 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $13,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 23.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,915,000 after purchasing an additional 179,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $44.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.29. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 74.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

