Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $10.43 Million Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 498,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,427,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Magnolia Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after buying an additional 39,115 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MGY opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

