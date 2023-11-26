Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 203,409 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,409 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of MGIC Investment worth $15,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

