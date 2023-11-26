Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 43,542 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,542 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of SLM worth $14,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SLM by 26.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in SLM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SLM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

