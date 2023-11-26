Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $15,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ABG opened at $209.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.49. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.47 and a 12 month high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.