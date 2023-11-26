Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 98,801 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,526 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98,801 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tapestry worth $17,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPR opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

