Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 419,142 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 118.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,086,231 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,835,000 after purchasing an additional 590,022 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 56.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 296,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 47.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 477.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 97,592 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 80,679 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $38.06 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

