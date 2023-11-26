Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 238,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Northwest Natural by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,034,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,463,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE:NWN opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

