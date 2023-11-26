Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,929,000 after purchasing an additional 67,107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 38,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,988 shares of company stock worth $2,364,478. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $94.90 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

