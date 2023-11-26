Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,988 shares of company stock worth $2,364,478. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Shares of SWKS opened at $94.90 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

