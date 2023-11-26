Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 16,746 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,746 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $64.91.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

