Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 18,373 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,373 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $14,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 669,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,640 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 546,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,098,000 after purchasing an additional 45,624 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 941,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,206 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

