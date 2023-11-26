Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 18,373 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,373 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $79.01 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $89.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

