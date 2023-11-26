Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 20,410 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,410 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Masco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

