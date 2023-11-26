Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 22,124 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,124 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in ONEOK by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after acquiring an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 750,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $67.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

