Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Jabil worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Amundi grew its stake in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at $21,352,283.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $131.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.82. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.74 and a 12 month high of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

