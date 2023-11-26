Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,884 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of State Street worth $14,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in State Street by 11.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

