Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 315,043 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,043 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Albertsons Companies worth $14,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $112,083,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 179.1% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848,026 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 138.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 56.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,094,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,146 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

ACI stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACI

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.