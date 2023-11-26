Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 1,581 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.15% of Duolingo worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DUOL opened at $221.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.76. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $223.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total value of $571,355.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,763.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total value of $571,355.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,763.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,496 shares of company stock worth $73,360,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

