Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 73,793 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 661.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,793 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $179.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $180.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

