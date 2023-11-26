Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Masimo by 202.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average is $120.14. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

