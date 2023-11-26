Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 39.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 102.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.40.

TFX stock opened at $219.95 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

