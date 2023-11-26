Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Penumbra worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 13.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 172.2% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 93.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $128,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,743.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $128,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,743.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.66, for a total transaction of $128,165.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,866.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,240. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.25.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $232.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.62 and its 200 day moving average is $271.19. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

