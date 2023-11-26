Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Acadia Healthcare worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 344.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 313,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 243,289 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 38.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 202,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 56,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 44.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $1,113,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at $53,344,596.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $6,845,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,466.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $10,350,325. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

