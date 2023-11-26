Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,206 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PODD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $187.95 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average of $222.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.