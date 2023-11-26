Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $408,535,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $149.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

