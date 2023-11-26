Bridgewater Associates LP Has $10.38 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of Wingstop worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 476,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,508,000 after buying an additional 349,325 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 18,061.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,444,000 after buying an additional 273,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,914,000 after buying an additional 151,031 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.47, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.47. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $236.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.26.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

