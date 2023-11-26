Bridgewater Associates LP Has $10.81 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,325 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after acquiring an additional 91,690 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 74.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 289,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 123,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

