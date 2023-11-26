Bridgewater Associates LP Has $10.94 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 258,141 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 375,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 51,908 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 222,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 55,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,837,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $40.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

