Bridgewater Associates LP Has $12.16 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,239 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 65,790 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,022 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.