Bridgewater Associates LP Has $9.19 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,509 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

