Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,671 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Shopify by 22.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,026,000 after buying an additional 1,340,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,078,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shopify stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $71.58.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

